SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Position Boosted by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,548 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RLY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.33. 4,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,818. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $519.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

