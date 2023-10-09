Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 112,037 Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF comprises about 1.7% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.84% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,710,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,047,000 after purchasing an additional 633,037 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 268,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,317 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 246,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,916 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 495.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DEHP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,889. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

