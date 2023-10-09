ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Holdings Decreased by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,647 shares during the quarter. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged comprises about 0.9% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.44% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 37.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,522 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

