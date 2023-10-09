ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Holdings Decreased by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,647 shares during the quarter. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged comprises about 0.9% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.44% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 37.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance
ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,522 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.38.
ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Increases Dividend
ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Company Profile
The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Breakout Alert: PDD’s Impressive Surge Continues
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.