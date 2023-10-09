Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 534 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,341 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,194,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.07. 83,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

