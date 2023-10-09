Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Sold by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Westwood Wealth Management owned approximately 0.14% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $2,016,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,942,150. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $919.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

