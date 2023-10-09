Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Boosted by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,068 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.7% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $6,030,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,941 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $8.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.08, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

