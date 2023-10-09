Vow Tops One Day Volume of $269,832.81 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Vow token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vow has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Vow has a market cap of $132.06 million and approximately $269,832.81 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vow

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

