Comparing bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU) & KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares bleuacacia and KONE Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bleuacacia N/A N/A $2.51 million $0.23 45.65 KONE Oyj $11.49 billion 1.94 $816.01 million $0.92 22.84

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than bleuacacia. KONE Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bleuacacia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

bleuacacia has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for bleuacacia and KONE Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bleuacacia 0 0 0 0 N/A KONE Oyj 2 4 2 0 2.00

Given KONE Oyj’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KONE Oyj is more favorable than bleuacacia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of bleuacacia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of bleuacacia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares bleuacacia and KONE Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bleuacacia N/A -74.61% 3.47% KONE Oyj 8.13% 36.62% 10.26%

Summary

KONE Oyj beats bleuacacia on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bleuacacia

(Get Free Report)

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About KONE Oyj

(Get Free Report)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; and energy solutions for greener buildings; The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.