MVL (MVL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.75 Million

MVL (MVL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One MVL token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $70.75 million and $1.58 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MVL Profile

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

