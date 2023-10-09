Rocket Pool ETH Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $1,730.20 or 0.06291209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $922.43 million and $287,101.26 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 533,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,136 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 532,904.72934954 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,773.45664769 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $319,476.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.