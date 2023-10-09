Cronos Price Tops $0.0495 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $4.78 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00035226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00024454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010713 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.