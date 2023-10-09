Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 16th. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of GNTY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $332.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

GNTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at Guaranty Bancshares

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $84,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 777.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

