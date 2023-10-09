JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $496.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $496.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s current price.

MA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.29.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $397.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.93. The stock has a market cap of $374.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.