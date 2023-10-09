StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.88.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $363.20. 60,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,375. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,856. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after acquiring an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

