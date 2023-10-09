Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.97 and a 200 day moving average of $195.07. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $169.22 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

