Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Bank of America

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

