Block (NYSE:SQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.19.

Get Block alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Block

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.05. 916,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,242,017. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of -99.61 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Block has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Block will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,441.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,034 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.