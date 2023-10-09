Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Target by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,219 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $105.01 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.64.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.50.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

