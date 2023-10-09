Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $12.66. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 7,179,414 shares.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,732,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,684,000 after acquiring an additional 565,439 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

