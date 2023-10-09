JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $5.75. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. JetBlue Airways traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 2,103,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,170,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

In related news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86.

JetBlue Airways last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

