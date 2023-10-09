Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $187.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.49 and a 200 day moving average of $211.99. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

