The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $327,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 752,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Walt Disney by 107.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,284,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $205,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

