Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $105.13 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.03.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.03.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

