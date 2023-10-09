Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 36 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $597.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $637.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.29. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.20.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

