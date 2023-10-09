Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $597.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $637.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $669.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.20.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

