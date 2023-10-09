Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,049.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,099.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,826.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

