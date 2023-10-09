V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Carrier Global by 5,728.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $54.28 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

