Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Booking by 1,687.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,049.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,099.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,826.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

