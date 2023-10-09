Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $96.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.78. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

