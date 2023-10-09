Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $54.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

