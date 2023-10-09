Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 264.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 65,347 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 27.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.32. 5,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,715. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $1,586,209.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,532.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $1,586,209.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,532.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,099 shares of company stock worth $7,966,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.