Oak Thistle LLC Has $779,000 Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,976. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $40.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

