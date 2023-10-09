Acas LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acas LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.0% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 39,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW remained flat at $69.29 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,787. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

