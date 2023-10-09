Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 492363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Specifically, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Nordstrom Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 422.22%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

