Oak Thistle LLC Buys 72 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.44.

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.15. 91,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,280. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

