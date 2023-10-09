First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises 4.1% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Acas LLC owned about 0.43% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 90.1% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

FTLS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.19. 822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,928. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $715.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.44.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

