Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $15.49 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $123.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.72.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

