Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,377,000 after buying an additional 601,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,655,000 after buying an additional 198,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $136.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.