Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 331 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.0% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.3 %

Unilever stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 259,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,903. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.