Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 331 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.0% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unilever Stock Down 0.3 %
Unilever stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 259,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,903. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
