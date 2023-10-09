Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $362.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,711,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,447,102. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.45. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

