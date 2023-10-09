American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lifted by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.02. 188,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

