Acas LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Acas LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Acas LLC owned 0.05% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 211,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 51,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,429. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

