Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 0.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,933. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

