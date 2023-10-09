Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $66.34. 29,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

