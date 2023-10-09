Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.31. 69,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
