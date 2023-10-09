Acas LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Acas LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 69,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $69.89. 20,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,933. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

