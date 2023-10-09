Acas LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acas LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VOO stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $393.36. The stock had a trading volume of 584,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,271. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.72. The company has a market cap of $314.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

