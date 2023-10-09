Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000.

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

