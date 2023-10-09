Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Position Lifted by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $47,110,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,036.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 863,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after buying an additional 427,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 69,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

