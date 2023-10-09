Acas LLC Raises Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Acas LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 42.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

V.F. Stock Down 3.1 %

V.F. stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 792,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.